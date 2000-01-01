KNDO | Washington Pros | Yakima

All Seasons Heating & Cooling

HVAC

All Seasons has been in business since 1974, with a heritage going back into the 1950's with Buren Heating, a local company who used to manufacture their own oil furnace. Under the tutelage of Charley Buren, Terry Poe, the passed owner of All Seasons, gained his footing in the HVAC business. He, with a few companions bought the Carrier franchise from Buren Heating to form All Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. 38 years ago.